Minorities Study Circle to conduct free coaching classes for competitive exams

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:09 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Minorities Study Circle will provide free coaching to candidates belonging to minority communities preparing for Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Staff selection commission (SSC), railway recruitment board (RRB) and other government recruitment examinations.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, interested candidates can apply online from May 29 to June 30. The classes will commence from July 3 at Study Circle situated at Gunfoundry. As per the selection norms, a candidate should possess graduation in any discipline, should not be employed or pursuing any other course or availed any similar coaching sponsored by the government elsewhere.