SSC notifies for CHSL exam; last date to apply is June 8

The last date for submission of online applications for the CHSL exam is June 8 and last date for making online fee payment is June 10

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Hyderabad: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which has published notification for ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023’ on May 9, will conduct a competitive examination for recruitment to the Group C Posts viz. Lower Division Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operations for various Ministries/Departments/Offices of Government of India and Various constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/Tribunals etc.

Candidates from all parts of the country will be eligible to apply.

Information regarding detail of post, age limit, essential educational qualification, fee payable, scheme of examination, how to apply, etc. are given in detail in the Recruitment Notice.

Applications must be submitted in online mode only through Commission’s website https://ssc.nic.in/. The last date for submission of online applications is June 8 and last date for making online fee payment is June 10.

In Southern Region, Computer Based Examination will be held in August 2023 in 22 Centres/Cities including 3 centres in Telangana, 10 in Andhra Pradesh, 8 in TN and 1 centre in Puducherry.

