HPCL CMD inaugurates EV charging station, launches poWer100 in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:17 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

HPCL is working towards making its retail outlets multi fuel, so that mobility solutions can be provided for whatever vehicles customers choose to drive.

Hyderabad: Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Pushp Kumar Joshi inaugurated an EV charging station and launched poWer100, the ultra-premium branded petrol at the company owned retail outlet Millennium Pearl at Osmania University, here on Saturday.

Executive Director, Retail, Sandeep Maheshwari and Ch. General Manager, South Central Zone, S. Hari Prasad were also present on the occasion.

The EV charging station has been put up in partnership with Charge Dock Pvt. Ltd., a Bengaluru based start-up. It will be catering to 4-wheelers and has two guns – first of 30KW capacity CCS 2 charger and the second of 7.4 KW Type 2 AC charger. The facility will be available to the EV owners free of cost at the moment, a press release said.