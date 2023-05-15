HPS Begumpet students excel in ISC, ICSE 2023 results

A total of 84 per cent of the students scored distinction with 30 per cent of them having scored above 90 per cent in ISC 2023, the school said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 AM, Mon - 15 May 23

Hyderabad: Students of HPS Begumpet have excelled in the ISC and ICSE 2023 results announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi, on Sunday.

HPS Begumpet, which is celebrating its centennial year, has secured 100 per cent results in both ICSE and ISC. Sri Rajitha Valluri of the Commerce stream stood school’s ISC topper by scoring 483 (96.6 per cent) out of 500 marks with a 100 in Economics followed by Valli Lakshmi Sanjana Pandrangi of the Humanities stream with 477/500 (95.4 per cent), Sreenidhi Karamalaputi of the commerce stream with 475/500 (95 per cent), and Maithili Nanda topped the Science Stream with 472/500 (94 per cent).

A total of 84 per cent of the students scored distinction with 30 per cent of them having scored above 90 per cent in ISC 2023, the school said. The school’s ICSE topper was Saarthak Lamba, who scored 99 per cent (594/600) with a centum in History Civics & Geography, Mathematics and Computer Applications. He is followed by Aadya Kollipara with 98.8 per cent (593/600) with a centum in History Civics & Geography, Science and Computer Application.