Hyderabad: DPS Nacharam students achieve 100 pass percent in Class X, XII results

A total of 79 students have scored centums in English, French, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Telugu, IT and 99 as highest in Hindi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 AM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hyderabad: Delhi Public School Nacharam students achieved 100 pass percentage in the Class X and XII results. With 596 (99.3 per cent) out of 600 marks, Pranav Chaurasia was the school topper, while Satyarth Sivakumar Iyer with 593 out of 600 marks was at second position and Goturi Shanmukha Sriharsha who scored 592 out of 600 marks secured third position, according to a press release.

A total of 79 students have scored centums in English, French, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Telugu, IT and 99 as highest in Hindi.

In the Class XII results, the school and commerce topper was Sanka Bhavana with 98.4 per cent, Science topper was Antara Agarwal with 97.2 per cent, and the Humanities topper was Aryan Kumar Sahu with 96.4 per cent.

As many as 20 students have scored centums – national ranks in Fashion Studies, Chemistry, Political Science, Biology, Psychology, Business Studies, Legal Studies, Physical Education, and Painting subjects, it said.