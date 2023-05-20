HPS Begumpet’s centenary summer camp concludes with art exhibition

The art exhibition at the Hyderabad Public School - Begumpet centenary summer camp was a display of skills the students learnt and mastered during the centenary summer camp

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Actor Rana Daggubati, an alumnus, was present as the chief guest along with Principal Amrita Chandra Raju, and President of The Hyderabad Public School Society Gusti J. Noria.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Public School- Begumpet concluded its centenary summer camp with an art exhibition on Saturday. This summer camp was a month-long treat for students at the school.

To wrap up the event orchestrated by his alma mater, Actor Rana Daggubati, an alumnus from the Batch of 2002 was present as the chief guest along with Principal Amrita Chandra Raju, and President of The Hyderabad Public School Society Gusti J. Noria.

The art exhibition was a display of skills the students learnt and mastered during the centenary summer camp. Live food counters with fireless cooking and a series of calligraphy artworks were also exhibited at the event, followed by a western dance performance. The classic tale of Tenali Ramakrishna was presented through a musical skit.

“As an actor, watching the student’s dance and act was very overwhelming and brings back so many memories. HPS gave me the opportunity to discover my passion for movies and I hope to work with one of these young talents in the future, ” said Rana Daggubati.

Along with day-to-day sessions, children were also part of special sessions conducted by Olympian Alex Anthony and K. Hindola, a sports psychologist during the summer camp.

