HPS Begumpet inaugurated Olympic size swimming pool

Hyderabad: To provide international training on artistic swimming and aquatic acrobatics to its students, Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, opened its world-class Olympic-sized swimming pool on Friday.

With this, the Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet joins a set of institutions in the country to have an Olympic-sized swimming pool. It is housed in the HPS swimming complex and is 50 meters by 21 meters, with a deck area of 16,000 square feet with 8 lanes. The complex has the capacity to seat around 1,000.

The swimming pool was opened in the presence of P Raghuram Reddy, Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors, HPS, Gusti Noria, President of Hyderabad Public School Society, Vakati Karuna, Secretary to Government of Telangana, Department of Education, Monal Chokshi, Secretary General, Swimming Federation of India and Dr. Madhav Deo Sarasawat, Principal Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet.

“It is a matter of immense pride that our HPS alumni have been actively supporting the development of the institution. I thank all those who have generously contributed towards the swimming pool,” said Gusti J. Noria.

The school has earmarked an investment upwards of Rs. 25 crore towards creating a sporting ecosystem that includes modern infrastructure, the right coaches and trainers, and the know-how in these areas to mould their students into sports persons capable of winning at the Olympics.