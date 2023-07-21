HPS holds annual ceremony with chief guest VR Chaudhari

Published Date - 04:21 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Public School (HPS) annual Investiture Ceremony was graced by chief guest Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, R Raghuram Reddy Vice Chairman of HPS Board of Governors, President of HPS Society Gusti Noria, British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen and a distinguished HPS alumnus, Lord Karan Bilimoria, Member of the House of Lords.

During the ceremony, the school bestowed various leadership positions upon deserving students, including the Student Council, House Captains, Prefects, and other important roles.

The chief guest inspected student troops of 152 NCC Cadets from the Army, Navy, Air Force & Girls wings before walking through a corridor of the Prefects troop and the Color Party.

Addressing the students, the Air Chief Marshal said, “The world needs leaders who are compassionate, ethical, and visionary. Leadership is a journey of continuous learning and growth. Never stop seeking knowledge, developing new skills, and refining your leadership abilities.”

The investiture ceremony was also marked by the launch of the leadership program LEADER that serves as a reminder of the school’s mission of paving the way for future leaders.