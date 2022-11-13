HPS begumpet alumni plan centenary celebrations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:06 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Public School Society and its board of governors hosted a curtain raiser for the HPS(B) centenary celebrations starting January 2023. This was followed by a detailed presentation on the HPS Vision and Mission 2050, and the future infrastructural plans.

The formal dinner was attended by over 300 distinguished alumni who pledged their support to their alma mater with time, talent and resources. Ashok Gajapati Raju, former Union Minister; Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, former Member of Parliament; Dr. P Raghuram; Hari Buggana, Inv Ascent, among other honourable members, were present at the dinner.

Speaking at the event, Dr Madhav Deo Saraswat, Principal of HPS, Begumpet, stated, “The school needs a new impetus backed by a new approach, new thinking, and necessary resources as we enter the centennial year. I invite the alumni to participate and engage with the school so as to efficiently meet the audacious plans set out in the Vision 2050.”

Highlighting the need for alumni to give back to their alma mater, Gusti J Noria, president of the HPS Society, emphasised that “the culture of any organisation grows over time”. “With a school, the alumni are often the keepers of the culture. We are all proud to say that HPS has, is and will continue to be the torchbearer of excellence,” he said. The centenary celebrations are being planned as a year-long celebration.