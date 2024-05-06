HPS students excel in ISC and ICSE examinations

From Clockwise: Kaki Harshitha, Mylapalli Rani Dhanya Roopa, Arjun Rao, Yarlagadda Harsha Sri Vishnu.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Public School (HPS) on Monday announced 100 percent pass percentage of all its students in the recently released results of ISC and ICSE examinations. In the ISC Examination, the HPS girls have secured top positions across all three streams, HPS Begumpet in a statement on Monday said.

Kaki Harshitha emerged as the school topper with 93.80 percent (469/500) in the ISC Science stream. Mylapalli Rani Dhanya Roopa topped the Humanities stream with 93.40 percent (467/500) and Bhavya Garg came a close second with 93 percent (465/500). Vanshika Sancheti topped the Commerce stream with 91.40 percent (457/500).

In the ICSE examination, a total of 183 students out of 236 from HPS have managed to secure distinction. The top position was clinched by Arjun Rao with 98.3 percent, Yarlagadda Harsha Sri Vishnu, Shriyans Ball, and Siddhi Baheti followed closely with 97.2 percent and Grandhi Achyuta Surya Ankit secured 97 percent.

“The remarkable achievements of our students reflect the commitment to excellence and the spirit of perseverance ingrained in the ethos of The HPS, Begumpet. We are immensely proud of the accomplishments of our students and remain steadfast in our commitment to nurturing future leaders and achievers,” a statement from HPS BEgumpet said.