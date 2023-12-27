Reunion of HPS alumni held at Hyderabad’s tallest man-made hill

The U-shaped configuration of the hill also serves the purpose of retaining sound within the amphitheater.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 07:56 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: A remarkable yet lesser-known landmark, Raunaq’s H.I.G.H (Highest In Greater Hyderabad) located in Jubilee Hills, played host to a heartwarming reunion on Wednesday.

Thirty-six alumni from Hyderabad Public School (HPS) gathered on the eve of the institution’s 100-year celebration, turning this man-made hill into a nostalgic meeting point.

Owned by the recently crowned ninth Nizam of Asaf Jahi dynasty, Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan, the 8-acre hill exceeds the height of Birla Mandir’s Naubat Pahad, claiming the title of the city’s highest drivable point. Notably, this hill also accommodates the city’s most extensive film facility where many popular films like ‘Rangasthalam’ were shot.

“It took me ten years to make the hill. I designed it in a ‘U’ shape to ensure visibility from all sides of the valley. Additionally, the valley contains an amphitheatre with a capacity of 400 people. The U-shaped configuration of the hill also serves the purpose of retaining sound within the amphitheatre,” explained Raunaq Yar Khan, who hosted the event.

HPS alumni from around 1970s batch, including Kiran Kumar Reddy, the former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, converged at the highest man-made hillock, enveloped in an atmosphere rich with cherished memories, nostalgia, and camaraderie.

Sandeep Nayyar, who returned from the United States for the reunion, reflected on the happiness of reconnecting with school friends, stating, “Meeting after a long time turns us into children again; age takes a backseat.”