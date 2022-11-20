Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad are NOT moving in together

Hrithik Roshan dismisses rumors of moving in together with Saba Azad.

“There’s no truth to this, it is best to keep misinformation away,” said Hrithik Roshan on Sunday as he called out a news outlet for a report, stating that the Bollywood star and his partner Saba Azad will soon “move in together”.

According to the report, the couple was planning to move in together in an apartment in a building called ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai. It was also said that Hrithik spent nearly Rs 100 crore on the two apartments, spread over three floors.

Hrithik shared the report on his official Twitter account, “there is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I’ll be under the lens of curiosity, but it’s best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job,” the 48-year-old actor said in a tweet.

The couple seems to be busy focusing on their careers. While Hrithik was last seen on the big screen in ‘Vikram Vedha’, he will next feature in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’, billed as India’s first aerial action magnum opus. He will be starring alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The movie will be released in 2024.

Saba on the other side has recently wrapped up shooting for her film, ‘Song of Paradise’ co-starring Soni Razdan and Sheeba Chadha. She is currently working on ‘Rocket Boys 2’ and ‘Front Page.’