Hrithik Roshan wishes girlfriend Saba Azad on birthday with sweetest note

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:41 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Sharing a picture of her on Instagram, the ‘Vikram Veda’ actor turned poet to describe his love for Saba.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan penned a heart-warming note to wish his rumoured girlfriend and actor, Saba Azad, who turned 37 on Tuesday.

Sharing a picture of her on Instagram, the ‘Vikram Veda’ actor turned poet to describe his love for Saba. “The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you..and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl, that’s what you are (sic),” Hrithik wrote.

“Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday 1/11/2022 (sic),” he concluded.

Hrithik and Saba have been reportedly dating for several months, and have been spotted together at various events. Saba also seems to share a good bond with Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

On the work front, Saba will be next seen in the film ‘Songs of Paradise’, which also stars Soni Razdan. Hrithik, on the other hand, will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ along with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Hrithik.