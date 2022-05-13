Hruthik, Rishitha emerge champions in under-14 tennis tournament

SATS chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy with the winners and runners-up of the tennis tournament.

Hyderabad: Hruthik Katakam and B Rishitha emerged champions in the boys and girls under-14 categories respectively at the AITA Championship Series for boys and girls under-14 at the Seeds n Slammers Tennis Academy in Vanasthalipuram, on Friday.

Results: U-14: Boys: Hruthik Katakam (TS) bt Parjanya (TS) 6 -3,4 -6,6 -4; Girls: Rishitha B (TS) bt E Sanvi Reddy (TS) 2 -6,6 -3,6 -2;

Boys Doubles: Parjanya(TS)/Prajwal Reddy (TS) bt Pratyush V (KA)/Chandra Siddharth (TS) 6 -4,6 -7(5), 10 -5; Girls Doubles: V Sanvi Reddy (TS)/Akshitha Pampari (TS) bt Niesha Enja (TS)/Nethrika Reddy (TS) 7 -5,1 -6,10 -6.

