Daivik, Niesha clinch titles in U-12 AITA Championship

Hyderabad: Telangana players Daivik Kalvakunta and Niesha Enja emerged champions in the under-12 boys and girls sections respectively at the AITA Championship Series Boys and Girls Under-12 tennis tournament at Seeds and Slammers Tennis Academy, Vanasthalipuram, on Friday.

In the boys final, Daivik defeated Yona Manda 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 while in the girls section, Niesha cruised to a comfortable 6-3, 6-0 victory over Harsha Karthika Oruganti.

Results: Boys U-12: Final: Daivik Kalvakunta (TS) (5) bt Yona Manda (TS) (6) 4-6,6-3,6-4

Semis: Yona Manda (TS) (6) bt Keerthan Vishwas (KAR) 6-1,7-5; Daivik Kalvakunta (TS) (5) bt K Vincent (TS) (7) 3-6,6-2,6-3;

Girls: Final: Niesha Enja (TS)(1) bt Harsha Karthika Oruganti (AP) (2) 6-3,6-0;

Semis: Niesha Enja (TS)(1) bt Aditi Paturi (TS) 7-5,6-9; Harsha Karthika Oruganti (AP) (2) bt Zoha Qureshi (TS) 6-1,6-3;

Boys U-12 Doubles:

Final: Keerthan Vishwas (KAR)/Arhan Jain (KAR) bt Nirvaan Sai Margana (TS) Satya Parthiv C (TS) 6-1,6-1;

Semis: Nirvaan Sai Margana (TS)/Satya Parthiv C (TS) bt K Vincent (AP)/Ronnie Vijay Kumar (TN)(1) w/o; Keerthan Vishwas (KAR)/Arhan Jain (KAR) bt Daivik Kalvakunta (TS)/Lemuel Sanheeth Alladi (TS)(4) 6-7(4-7),7-5,10-7.

