Hruthik Katakam enters second round of U-12 AITA Super Series Tennis Trophy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:05 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Hyderabad: Fourth seed Hruthik Katakam thrashed Tanush Reddy Samala 6-0, 6-0 in the first round of the Siddamsetty Krishna Rao Memorial AITA Super Series Boys and Girls Under-12 Tennis Tournament at the Ash Tennis Academy, Hyderabad on Monday.

Hruthik Katakam enters second round of AITA Super Series Tennis Trophy (Round-I): U-12: Boys: Hruthik Katakam (4) (TS) bt Tanush Reddy Samala (TS) 6-0, 6-0, Meer Fazal Ali (1) (TN) bt Tanish Reddy Vundyala (TS) 6-0, 6-0, Vijay Kumar Ronne (TN) bt Nirvaan Margana (TS) 6-0, 6-1, P Jignesh Reddy (TS) bt Nikunj Khurana 6-3, 4-1 (w/o), Dev Nimesh Kesaria (5) (GJ) bt Ishaan Sohni (TS) 7-5, 6-2, Shankar Sai Desam (AP) bt Rithvik Chitrampally (TS) 6-1, 6-3, Lemuel Alladi (TS) bt Yug Singhvi (TS) 6-1, 6-1, Varun Vijay Kumar (6) (TN) bt Yona Manda (TS) 6-1, 6-4, Sujai Pothula (8) (TS) bt V N S Deepak Gade (AP) 6-1, 6-7(9), 6-4, Darshharsha Khedekar (MH) bt Vincent Koritepati (AP) 6-0, 6-0, P Jitesh Kumar (TS) bt Y Lenin Reddy (TS) 6-1, 6-3, Vanij Aryan Pothunoor (3) (TS) bt Daivik Kalvakunta (TS) 6-1, 6-0, Ishaan Yadlapalli (AP) bt Smit Undre (7) (MH) 7-6(3), 6-2, Rudransh Srivastav (TS) bt C Satya Parthiv (TS) 6-0, 7-5, C D Praneeth Reddy (2) (TS) bt Prashanth Baiti Puli (AP) 6-0, 6-0, Keerthan Vishwas (KAR) bt C D Abhinav Reddy (TS) 6-0, 6-1.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .