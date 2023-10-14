Saturday, Oct 14, 2023
Home | News | Telanganas Rishitha Hruthik Crown Champions At National Tennis Championship

Telangana’s Rishitha, Hruthik crown champions at National Tennis Championship

Top seed Hruthik continued his fine form to down Karnataka's Prakaash Sarran 6-4, 6-3. Rishitha won the girls singles under-16 title beating Aishi Bisht of Delhi 6-4, 6-3

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sat - 14 October 23
Telangana’s Rishitha, Hruthik crown champions at National Tennis Championship
Telangana’s Rishitha, Hruthik crown champions at National Tennis Championship
Rishitha Reddy Basireddy - Winner of Girls U16 Singles along with Mr. Saket Jain, ED & BH, DCM Shriram Ltd and Col. Chauhan & Mr. Balram from DLTA.

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis players Hruthik Katakam and Rishitha Basireddy crowned champions in their respective categories of the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship on Saturday at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Saturday.

In the under-14 boys’ singles final, top seed Hruthik continued his fine form to down Karnataka’s Prakaash Sarran 6-4, 6-3. Rishitha won the girls singles under-16 title beating Aishi Bisht of Delhi 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

Also Read

Meanwhile, Manipur’s Shanker Heisnam clinched boys singles under-16 title beating seventh seed Thirumurugan V of Tamil Nadu 6-1, 6-2. Prisha Shinde of Maharastra beat sixth seed Anandita Upadhyay 6-1, 6-2 to emerge winner in the girls singles under-14 category.

Hruthik Katakam – Winner of Boys U14 Singles along with Mr. Saket Jain, ED & BH, DCM Shriram Ltd and Mr. Balram from DLTA.

Related News

Latest News