HSPA extends support to govt decision on SSC exams

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad School Parents Association has extended its support to the government’s decision to conduct the Class X board examinations from May 17. However, the association requested the authorities to reduce the syllabus for this academic year to 50 per cent.

In a press release, the association said, “We would like to urge the government to simplify the process of examination by way of limiting the syllabus to 50 per cent instead of 30 per cent syllabus reduction decision taken by the government, and also provide study material in the form of video lessons exercises and Q&A types to the students.”

The association further requested the government to arrange virtual classes and provide video recording of virtual classes to all the students. It urged that no student should be refused from writing examinations for non-payment/pending fee dues and dues, if any, can be collected at the time of taking TC. “Government should issue strict guidelines and prescribe penal actions against the school which refuse students from writing examinations on any ground,” the association stated.

