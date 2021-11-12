Huawei to provide prototyping facilities at T-Works

Hyderabad: T-Works, an initiative of the Telangana government, and Huawei joined hands to sponsor state-of-the-art prototyping facilities at T-Works, with a vision to promote entrepreneurial spirit and provide an enabling environment amongst Indian youth.

As part of the association, Huawei will support T-Works towards procurement of high-end prototyping equipment, specifically advanced 3D printers, laser cutters and electronics pick and place equipment.

Telangana has allocated 4.79 acres for a 2,40,000 sq ft for T-Works prototyping centre. Phase-1 of the facility is now ready with 78,000 sq ft and will be equipped to enable anyone – innovators, startups, SMEs, and corporate – to walk in with an idea and walk out with an industry-grade physical product.

This infrastructure will be supported by a team of over 100 engineers, designers, technicians, and support staff along with partners and collaborators to help build better products and solutions.

Sujai Karampuri, CEO, T-Works, said, “By committing to T-Works, we are investing in a future where India shall be a leader in product innovation. We appreciate Huawei for coming on board as one of the first partners for this ground-breaking initiative.”

Ramu Patchala, ED, Huawei India stated, Huawei in India has always adopted an innovation focused approach. Through the partnership with T-Works, Huawei aims to provide the Indian youth, entrepreneurs and makers with industry-leading infrastructure, facilities and training materials that will help them explore and realise their ideas into prototypes for real-world applications.

