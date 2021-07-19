Huge demand for legal professionals India

In tune with demand, NALSAR University offering masters and diploma courses in law for academic year 2021-22

Hyderabad: With the huge growth in the aviation, defence and space technology sector across the world, there is a growing demand for skilled professionals not just to meet managerial requirements related to the domain but also legal professionals to deal with legal issues.

In tune with the demand for legal professionals in the said sectors, the NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, is offering masters and advanced diploma programmes in the open and distance learning mode for the academic year 2021-22.

The Centre for Distance and Online Education, Directorate of Distance Education, NALSAR University of Law is offering seven two-year MA programmes- Aviation Law & Air Transport Management, Security & Defence Laws, Space & Telecommunication Laws, Maritime Laws, Criminal Law and Forensic Science, International Taxation and Animal Protection Laws.

The MA in Aviation Law and Air Transport Management requires a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline from a recognised university or a three-year degree or diploma in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering.

Similarly, candidates applying for MA in Security & Defence Laws, Space & Telecommunication Laws, Maritime Laws, Criminal Law & Forensic Science, and Animal Protection Laws should have a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent in any discipline from a recognized university.

In addition to a bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification, membership of ICSI/ICAI/ICMAI is a pre-requisite for the MA in International Taxation course.

Students appearing for the final year examinations of engineering or graduation are also eligible to take admissions into two-year MA courses. However, such students have to submit a pass certificate of the qualifying examination on or before September 30, 2021.

Apart from MA programmes, the NALSAR is offering one-year advanced diplomas in Patents Laws, Cyber Laws, Media Laws, International Humanitarian Law, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Family Dispute Resolution, Drafting, Negotiation & Enforcement of Contracts, Aviation Law & Air Transport Management, GIS & Remote Sensing Laws, Maritime Laws, Criminal Law & Forensic Science, Financial Services & Legislations, Corporate Taxation, Animal Protection Laws, and Cyber Security & Data Protection Laws.

According to the university, the courses have personal contact classes from the experts of academics, industry and legal fraternity. The students will be provided with online support and updates on course materials through web resources.

Interested candidates can take direct admission subject to fulfilment of the eligible criteria. The admission process is underway and the last date to apply is August 16. For more information and online application, visit the website https://www.nalsar.ac.in/ or www.nalsarpro.org.

