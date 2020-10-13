Huge inflows fill the twin reservoirs of Himayath Sagar and Osman Sagar

On Tuesday till 4 pm, Himayat Sagar received 833 cusecs of inflows to take the water level in the reservoir to 1762.23 ft against full tank level of 1763.50 ft.

Hyderabad: With incessant rains lashing the city and its neighbouring areas since the last two days, the twin reservoirs of Himayath Sagar and Osman Sagar are getting steady inflows.

On Tuesday till 4 pm, Himayat Sagar received 833 cusecs of inflows to take the water level in the reservoir to 1762.23 ft against full tank level of 1763.50 ft. Given the heavy inflows, there is a possibility of water being released downstream anytime.

Officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) are constantly monitoring the inflows into the Himayat Sagar.

Similarly, Osman Sagar received 833 cusecs till 4 pm today and the current water level in the reservoir was 1773.62 feet against the FTL of 1790 feet.

With the weather department making a forecast of heavy rains continuing for next couple of days, the water board officials are expecting more inflows into the twin reservoirs.

