Huge landslide in Papua New Guinea buries over 300 people

MP Confirms: Landslide Buries 300+ People, 1,182 Houses in Papua New Guinea

By IANS Published Date - 25 May 2024, 12:40 PM

People gather at the site of a landslide in Maip Mulitaka in Papua New Guineas Enga Province. Photo: AFP

Sydney: More than 300 people were buried after a massive landslide hit a remote region in northern Papua New Guinea (PNG), local media reported.

Aimos Akem, a member of parliament for the Lagaip open electorate in Enga province, confirmed to the PNG Post-Courier that the landslide buried more than 300 people and 1,182 houses in Maip Muritaka Rural LLG, Xinhua news agency reported.

At around 3.00 a.m. local time on Friday, a massive landslide crushed Kaokalam village in Enga province, located over 600 km northwest of PNG’s capital Port Moresby.

Details are awaited.