Huge procession ahead of ISKON temple foundation laying in Karimnagar

Published Date - 08:59 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar is participating in ISKCON shobha yatra held in Karimnagar on Saturday

Karimnagar: To mark the occasion of the foundation laying for the ISKON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) temple here, a huge procession was taken out in the town on Saturday evening.

The district administration has allocated three acres of land adjacent to the police training college on the banks of Lower Manair Dam for the ISKON temple. BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao flagged off the procession from Telangana Chowk.

Later, the Minister laid the foundation for the temple. TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Collector DR B Gopi and others were present.