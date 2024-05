SRR college associate professor selected for UNESCO meeting

College principal Dr K Ramakrishna, Telangana Government colleges Gazetted Teachers Association general secretary Dr K Surender Reddy and others appreciated Malla Reddy for electing UNESCO’s meeting.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 10:40 PM

Karimnagar: Associate professor, SRR Government Arts and Science College, Karimnagar, Dr Kothireddy Malla Reddy has been selected to participate in 10th UNESCO-APEID meeting on Entrepreneurship Education.

A two-day meeting will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from October 10.

