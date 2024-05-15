Social worker dies under suspicious circumstances in Karkhana

On Tuesday evening Vikram through one Narsimhulu, came to know that his sister had died by suicide by hanging to the ceiling fan in the house.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 10:30 PM

Hyderabad: A social worker died under suspicious circumstances at her house in Karkhana in the city two days ago. Nalla Manjulatha, a native of Karimnagar was staying in Karkhana area of the city.

She had established and managed, a NGO ‘Sathwika’ and was into other social and welfare activities. On Sunday evening, her brother Guda Vikram, tried to reach her over phone and found it was switched off. He tried for two days to contact Manjulatha but couldn’t reach.

“Vikram in his complaint stated that Manjulatha was disturbed following the death of her mother two months ago.

Since she was living alone and might have slipped into depression,” said Inspector Karkhana, V Ramakrishna. The police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and are investigating.