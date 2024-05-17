15 daily wagers injured, one critical as trolley overturns in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 07:49 PM

Mancherial: Fifteen workers were injured when a trolley in which they were travelling overturned in a canal on the outskirts of Dandepalli on Friday. Condition of an injured was stated to be critical.

Dandepalli Sub-Inspector N Swarup Raj said that the workers were returning from a worksite near a canal. Bangaru Mallavva (48) sustained a severe head injury and was initially admitted to a hospital in Luxettipet and then was shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar. A case was registered against the driver of the trolley.