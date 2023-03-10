Huge untapped potential for apprenticeship, says CII’s new Telangana chief

C Shekar Reddy, CMD, CSR Estates, recently elected as chairman of CII Telangana for 2023-24, tells Telangana Today about his plans as the industry body’s Telangana chairman

Hyderabad: C Shekar Reddy, CMD, CSR Estates, recently elected as chairman of CII Telangana for 2023-24, has been associated with real estate related policies, formation of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India, rainwater harvesting, recycling and reuse of treated water among others. He tells Telangana Today about his plans as the industry body’s Telangana chairman…

Trade Promotion

We will deliver customised portfolio of training programmes as well as consultative and advisory services to help member companies build internal competitiveness, enhance capacity and sharpen competencies. This will include vendor development programmes, B2B meetings, bilateral and multilateral business conclaves.

Ease of doing business

A study in 2020 suggested that businesses in the country have to navigate over 69,000 regulatory compliances, of which 63% pertained to States and the remaining to the Centre. In two years, more than 33,000 compliances have been simplified, rationalised, digitised or decriminalised. New areas of reforms will be identified on a regular basis.

Telangana’s requests for support from the Centre

CII embarked on widening the scope of dissemination of information and debate on issues through its public policy initiatives. We will brief the Centre and political leaders about economy, industry and also build a consensus on economic and social issues through a regular dialogue.

Skilling

Employment is an important element in measuring growth. Government is opening up a huge market for multinational companies seeking growth outside their own countries. These require specific training and skill sets to operate. New skills are needed constantly. A 10% increase in educational attainment leads to 8.6% gain in productivity. A short term skill training programme can lead to 15-19% increase in monthly income. There is a huge untapped potential for apprenticeship as the country only engages 5 lakh apprentices against the potential 30 lakh. There is a need to bring education and skilling together.

Real estate

Hyderabad is a major IT hub and growth accelerated in the city due to IT and infrastructure companies who propelled the infrastructure projects, residential properties, and commercial development in the city. It is also one of the most favored property investment destinations for NRIs. Companies are forging partnerships to make the real estate segment environment friendly.

Tier II and III locations

Tier II and III locations will attract industries and create employment opportunities. There is a need to profile and popularise high potential sectors in districts. District planning is the key. Warangal, Nizamabad, Karimnnagar, with their proximity to Hyderabad, can emerge as hubs for economic activity. CII has already brought out District Development plans for Warangal and Nizamabad. Recently, a roundtable discussion on industry and startups development was held in Adilabad. We are keen to strengthen our activities in this area.