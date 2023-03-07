Shekar Reddy elected as Chairman of CII Telangana

07 March 23

Hyderabad: C Shekar Reddy, CMD of CSR Estates, is elected as the Chairman of CII Telangana for the year 2023-24. Reddy is a civil engineer with three decades experience in real estate and policy making for the sector at both State and National level.

He worked towards sector reforms, environmental and customer issues and social responsibility initiatives. He was instrumental in the formation of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) and has served as the founder VP for 14 years before becoming the National President. He worked in areas of rainwater harvesting, recycling and reuse of treated water. He is associated with the CII-IGBC from inception. He is a former director of National Skill Development Corporation.

Sai D Prasad, Executive Director, Bharat Biotech International, is elected as the Vice Chairman of CII Telangana for the year 2023-24. Prasad has several publications and patents in the areas of vaccines, biotechnology, human genetics, cell biology and molecular biology. He is associated with Bharat Biotech since 2004, involved in business and product development for several vaccines and biologics, such as Rotavac, Typbar, Jenvac, Covaxin and others. He oversees technical operations and product services, which includes all manufacturing operations for drug substance, drug product and engineering services.