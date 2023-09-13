Hundi counting of Yadadri temple fetches Rs 2.56 crore

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:53 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Counting of hundi of Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple on Thursday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: The hundi counting at the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy fetched Rs.2.56 crore from the last 28 days.

The counting was taken up by the temple staff on the hill shrine on Wednesday. According to Temple Executive Officer N Geetha, Rs.2,56,24,289 was received through hundi collection for the last 28 days. In addition to this, 250 grams of gold and six kilograms of silver were also received.