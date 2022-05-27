Hungarian automaker Keeway launches two premium scooters in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:03 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Keeway India MD Vikas Jhabakh

Hyderabad: Hungarian two-wheeler brand Keeway marked its entry into Indian market by launching three of its vehicles here on Friday.

Partnering with Adishwar Auto Ride India, Keeway India has launched two scooters – Sixties 300i and Vieste 300 at an introductory starting price of Rs. 2,99,000 (ex-showroom) and a motorcycle K-Light 250V (price of which will be announced on June 2).

Both the scooters sport the same 278.2 CC engine while the cruiser-style motorcycle K- Light 250 will sport a 250CC engine which will be accompanied with a belt drive.

Apart from the 3 launches, the company also plans to introduce 5 more products in different segments by the end of the year. Bookings for the two-wheelers are open and deliveries will commence next month.

Sales and service of Keeway scooters and motorcycles will be available at all Benelli showrooms across the country. Assembly and production of the two-wheelers is also being facilitated from Benelli’s Gundlapochampally plant.

Interacting with media during the launch, Keeway India MD Vikas Jhabakh has said that the company is planning to expand its dealership network across the country and aiming to onboard 100 dealers by the end of 2023.