Hunter gets trapped between rocks in Kamareddy; rescue operation on

With his relatives alerting the police, a rescue operation along with revenue officials is on.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:53 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Kamareddy: A man who was reportedly hunting wild animals got trapped after he fell into a gap in a huge rock on a hillock in the forests of Ramareddy mandal in the district. With his relatives alerting the police, a rescue operation along with revenue officials is on.

Chada Raju from Reddypet village went to hunt wild animals in the nearby forest on Tuesday night. He accidentally fell into a gap in a huge rock on a hillock. However, the incident came to light on Wednesday morning after Raju’s family members went searching for him in the forest as he did not return home even in the morning.

According to Kamareddy SP B Srinivas Reddy, the family members and other villagers heard sounds coming from a gap in a huge rock located in the forest and informed the police. A team of police and revenue personnel rushed to the spot and are trying to rescue the person.

The SP told Telangana Today that the personnel involved in the rescue operation were slowly removing the rock. They supplied liquid food and oxygen to ensure his survival. The rescue operation was still underway when reports last came in.