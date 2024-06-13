Husqvarna invites biking enthusiasts to ‘Husky Nights’ at Mindspace SOCIAL Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 June 2024, 04:21 PM

Hyderabad: Austrian motorcycle brand Husqvarna is inviting biking enthusiasts in Hyderabad to narrate their favourite riding story at the ‘Husky Nights’ event scheduled to be held in Mindspace SOCIAL, here on Saturday.

The event will not only give a chance for enthusiasts to share their anecdotes but will also give them a chance to witness all the latest models from Husqvarna Motorcycles up close and learn about their features and capabilities.

The experimental evening allows bikers to mingle with other enthusiasts and enjoy the ‘Husky Playlist’. The event will kick off at 7 pm onwards on June 15