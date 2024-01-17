Husqvarna motorcycles unveils Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 250

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 02:52 PM

Pune: Bajaj Auto Ltd unveiled the all-new Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 250 here on Tuesday. A pioneer of motorcycle development from as early as 1903, Husqvarna Motorcycles has maintained uninterrupted production of its machines ever since, becoming one of the longest running and most revered global motorcycle brands.

The newly launched Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 250, have been designed to offer a consistently fun, memorable, and dynamic riding experience. The attractive design along with the enjoyable engine and standard electronic rider aids paves the way for future Husqvarna Street Motorcycles.

Svartpilen 401

It is a modern Scrambler offering an engaging and dynamic ride within and outside of urban environments.

The Svartpilen 401 is powered by a 399 cc, 45 hp engine that is housed inside a steel trellis chassis. Combined with a new aluminium swing-arm, the motorcycle’s nimble handling gives excellent rider feedback.

The bike is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including adjustable WP suspension, ByBre brakes, and Bosch Dual Channel ABS that deliver powerful stopping. Easy Shift technology allows clutchless gear changes, while a 5” bonded glass TFT display, premium paint finish with decals, and 17” spoked wheels complete the unmistakable style of the Svartpilen 401.

Vitpilen 250

The Vitpilen 250 is nimble, and minimalist urban Roadster that offers ergonomic design with light-weight surefootedness giving the rider an immersive riding guarantee.

Like its larger capacity sibling, the model features WP suspension, ByBre brakes and dual-channel Bosch ABS. Offering an outstanding power-to-weight ratio and more upright riding position, the agile and powerful Vitpilen 250 is expertly designed for the next generation of young riders. A new 5” LCD display, premium paint finish with decals, WP suspension, and heavy-duty 17” cast wheels round out the premium build of the Vitpilen 250.

While the all-new Svartpilen 401 is available at Rs. 2,92,000 (ex-showroom Delhi), the Vitpilen 250 will be available at Rs. 2,19,000 (ex showroom Delhi).