Sleeping man axed to death in Siddipet; murder in graveyard in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 11:45 AM

Mancherial: Two ghastly murders were reported from Siddipet and Mancherial early on Tuesday. While an elderly man was axed to death while asleep in Mancherial, a daily wage labourer killed his brother in a graveyard in Mancherial.

In Siddipet, unidentified miscreants killed a 55-year-old man when he was in deep sleep at Kuchanpally in Husnabad mandal in the early hours of Tuesday. The victim was Geekuru Narsaiah, who was sleeping in his house. He was attacked on his head with an axe. The body was shifted to the Area Hospital in for postmortem. A case was registered.

In Mancherial, a 26-year-old daily wage earner was murdered, allegedly by his sibling, at a graveyard at Gandhinagar in Naspur mandal on Monday night. The motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained.

Naspur Sub-Inspector M Ravi Kumar said Kuncham Vijay was found dead, reportedly after his brother Ramu hit him on the head with a large stick.

The brothers were living in the graveyard for quite a long time. They used to fight with each other under the influence of liquor every night, police said.

Police suspected that the siblings might have had a brawl over sharing food at night as indicated by crime scene.

A murder case was registered against Ramu. Investigations were taken up.