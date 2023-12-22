Hyderabad gets SOCIAL: First outlet opens at Mindspace

The company's 50th outlet in India, Mindspace SOCIAL has its trademark food, culture, co-working and community activities, and a high-energy nightlife.

Hyderabad: SOCIAL has now opened its first outlet in Hyderabad, at Raheja Mindspace IT Park, HITEC City. The company’s 50th outlet in India, Mindspace SOCIAL has its trademark food, culture, co-working and community activities, and a high-energy nightlife.

Standing at the confluence of a café and a bar, it has managed to carve its space in the socio-cultural fabric of India. The new outlet has been made to create a memorable experience for the unique audience of Hyderabad.

From a sprawling rock garden juxtaposing high-tech installations with lush green surroundings to an indoor conservatory transforming seamlessly from a relaxed daytime hangout spot to a vibrant nighttime lounge, and a top floor redefining Hyderabad’s party scene and live events experience – it is the epitome of a good time in the city.

Riyaaz Amlani, Founder & Managing Director, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., shared his excitement about the launch: “Hyderabad’s cultural legacy and technological prowess inspired us to create an experience that celebrates tradition, against the backdrop of a HITEC neighbourhood. We are excited for Hyderabad to come and experience it.”

Boasting a capacity accommodating 2,500 individuals across three expansive floors, it welcomes artists, professionals, and enthusiasts alike. Guests can relish the flavours of iconic Hyderabadi cuisine, with local heroes such as ‘Hyderabadass’ Breakfast Tray comprising a hearty combination of Dal Khichdi, Keema and tamarind with a marag. The food menu features dishes such as the Apollo Fish, Gongura Chicken Tikka and the iconic Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani, among other local delicacies.

Mindspace SOCIAL is now open for guests between 9 AM to 12 AM on Monday to Thursday and Sunday, and 9 AM to 1 AM on Friday and Saturday.

