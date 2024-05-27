Floral-themed Tinder Mixer to be held in Hyderabad

The event which is suitable for individuals aged 21 to 30 years, will offer an immersive floral arrangement workshop along with a flower-inspired cocktail-making session.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 11:05 PM

Hyderabad: FlowerAura in partnership with Tinder is hosting the Tinder Mixers, an event full of romance and artistry, blending the language of love with the charm of flowers in Hyderabad on June 8 at Mindspace Social.

The Floral Fusion-themed event is set to start from 6 pm onwards and promises to be an evening of creativity and fun offering attendees an opportunity for connecting with new people while appeasing in the artistry of crafting cocktails and learning the art of flower arrangement.

The event which is suitable for individuals aged 21 to 30 years, will offer an immersive floral arrangement workshop along with a flower-inspired cocktail-making session. Floral Fusion is set to be a one-of-a-kind experience where participants will have the opportunity to learn the art of flower arrangement while mingling with like-minded individuals.

The tickets for the event are available on Paytm Insider and are priced at Rs 1,500 per pass. The ticket prices include two complimentary cocktails to kick-start the evening, two complimentary appetisers, and all the necessary ingredients for the workshop, ensuring an enjoyable experience for all participants.