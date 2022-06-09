Hyatt Place’s Zing Skybar + lounge launches new menu

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:00 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Hyderabad: The roof top lounge at Hyatt Place Hyderabad in Banjara Hills opens its doors to an all-new high-energy dining experience.

Zing is here to redefine the lounge experience with its edgy alfresco ambience and an entertainment line-up that will make your evenings zingy and zesty along with a world of flavour combinations from different cuisines and mixologist special pouring. This one-stop evening destination has a picturesque city view with live music, interactive kitchens, open-air lounge seating and cocktail mixes.

The kitchen serves a grazing menu which has a beautiful blend of the local flavour palate and world cuisines offering progressive food where one could just enjoy finger food or have a complete meal! Head Chef Sammya Majumder has created an interesting fusion to regional dishes like ‘Nalla Karam Paneer Fry’, ‘Kothimira Kodi Fry’ and lots more. The menu is in full swing with an array of wide options to choose from – like Bistro Food, Zingy Bites, Around Asia, Indian Flavours, One-bowl meal, Platters, wood-fired pizzas and desserts.

The menu launch party, held recently, was graced by many influencers, bloggers and other socialites. The event started with an interesting Chef Parade and other entertainment activities like Flair bartending show and pizza-making show.

Speaking on the occasion, Animesh Barat – General Manager, Hyatt Place Hyderabad, said, “Zing, for us, is an innovative and visionary concept that was designed with vibrant and stylish palettes and we wanted the same concept to be reflected in our new menu. The new menu has a great fusion of flavourful combinations from around the world and the local flavour essence.”