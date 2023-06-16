Hybiz TV to host ‘The Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge’ on June 18

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 AM, Fri - 16 June 23

Hyderabad: Hybiz TV will host “The Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge” at the Meydan Expo Centre in Hyderabad, near to the Hitex Charminar on June 18, from 10 am to 5 pm. Those paying an entry fee of Rs. 250 will be eligible to participate.

Since there are so many varieties and flavors, it is simpler to identify ice cream by sight than it is to guess it when eating it while wearing a blindfold. Hybiz TV will hold an event in which participants will be blindfolded and will guess the flavor of ice cream by eating it.

Rs 1 lakh in prize money will be awarded to the first-place winner and the prize for the second winner is Rs. 50,000. For third prize winner is Rs 25,000 and another 10 will each earn a prize of Rs 5,000.The winners also each receive 100 consolation prizes and domestic holiday vouchers.

The venue will have food courts, kids’ play areas, and ice cream stands. The title sponsor is Vijaya Dairy, and the ice cream sponsor is Mercely’s. For more information on Hybiz TV “The Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge”, once can contact 8340974747.