Hyderabad: 11 new police stations start functioning

The Police stations which were recently inaugurated, have started to formally function on the occasion of State Formation Day from Friday
Hyderabad: A total of 11 law and order police stations under the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate, which were recently inaugurated, have started to formally function on the occasion of State Formation Day from Friday.
The new police stations include Domalguda, Secretariat, Khairatabad, Warasiguda, Bandlaguda, IS Sadan, Gudimalkapur, Filmnagar, Masab Tank, Madhuranagar and Borabanda. All the police stations are now open to accept FIRs.