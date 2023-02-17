Delegates from Canada visit Hyderabad Police Commissionerate, TSPICCC

The delegates got a glimpse of state-of-the-art command control system and Anand explained about the working mechanism of the facility and how it enables the police force to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:37 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Hyderabad: Officials from the Consulate General of Canada in Bengaluru and the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi, visited the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate and the TSPICCC, on Friday.

The delegation which included Daniel Morency, Consul at the Consulate General of Canada in Bengaluru, Claude Rochon, Consul at the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi, and Jaswinder Singh, Senior Consular Program Officer at the High Commission of Canada, met with City Police Commissioner CV Anand.

The delegates got a glimpse of state-of-the-art command control system and Anand explained about the working mechanism of the facility and how it enables the police force to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies.

The group also visited the SHE teams and Bharosa center of Hyderabad City Police. DCP Sneha Mehra briefed them about the incognito services of the SHE Teams, the relief and rehabilitation measures, child friendly courts and apprised them about the women safety measures being implemented in the state capital.

The officials were highly appreciative of the Telangana government for bolstering over all inclusive growth through proper security framework and lauded the services of SHE Teams and Bharosa.