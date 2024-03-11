Hyderabad: 9 organs from brain dead patients donated by relatives

The first donor, a 49-year-old Head Constable, and the second, a 28-year-old farmer, both succumbed to brain death after sustaining severe injuries and health complications, prompting their families to make the noble decision to donate their organs to needy patients.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 March 2024, 05:06 PM

Hyderabad: A total of 9 donor organs from two-brain dead individuals were donated by their relatives to needy patients as part of State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative, health authorities said.

The first brain dead individual, whose family members consented to donate 5 organs (2 kidneys, one liver and 2 corneas) was 49-year-old Head Constable from Rajanna Siricilla, Gandhardha Anjaiah, a resident of Vitasagar, Boinpalle, Karimnagar, Telangana.

The constable is survived by father Gangadhara Kondaiah, his wife Gangadhara Padma and two daughters G. Priyanka and G. Praharsha, who consented to donate the organs.

On March 2, the Head Constable skidded on his motor vehicle at Sankepally, Nampallygutta and sustained grievous injuries. Anjaiah was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Karimnagar and later for better treatment patient was shifted to Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda.

After 4 days of ICU treatment, with his health condition not improving, the doctors declared the constable as brain dead at around 12.15 pm on March 10, 2024.

The second brain dead victim, Yasa Chittharanjan Reddy, was a 28-year-old farmer who was also working as a driver and hailed from Donakal, Kakula Kondaram, Nalgonda.

On March 5, Chittharanjan complained of severe headache and giddiness and was rushed by relatives to a locate hospital in Nalgonda and later to Yashoda Hospitals, Malakpet. The hospitals doctors treated him under the ICU care for four-days and with no improvement in his health, they declared him as brain dead at 2.05 pm on March 9 by the attending team of doctors,

Close relatives of the young farmer including his father Yasa Yadava Reddy and wife Yasa Aparna, who is a housewife, gave consent for his organs to be donated.