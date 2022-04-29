Hyderabad: 13-year-old undergoes corrective surgery for congenitive scoliosis at KIMS

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:12 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Hyderabad: The spine surgeons at KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur have successfully conducted a corrective surgery on a 13-year-old youngster who had congenital scoliosis, the sideways curvature of the spine due to a defect among children by birth.

A majority of congenital scoliosis could be treated by a procedure known as hemivertebrae resection to correct the deformity, said Dr K. Sri Krishna Chaitanya, spine surgeon, KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, in a press release.

“The youngster had hemivertebrae in the dorsal spine with scoliotic deformity. So, we decided to correct the abnormality with a surgical procedure, which included complete excision of the deformed bone and fusion of the spine to correct the deformity. The entire procedure was done under intraoperative neural monitoring. Now the patient is pain free and walking after the above procedures,” Dr Krishna Chaitanya said.

He said they planned preoperative screws by 3D printing as the instrumentation and implants should be designed according to the patient.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .