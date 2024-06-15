Hyderabad: 2 killed, 1 injured as DCM hits bike

The victims S Uday Kiran (17) and Shiva Dixit (17), pursuing degree course and staying at Suraram, were going along with their friend Shashi on a motorcycle when a DCM hit their bike at KPHB road.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 11:15 PM

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed and one sustained serious injury when a DCM hit the bike they were going on at Kukatpally on Friday night.

All the three fell on the road and sustained serious injuries.

“Uday and Shiva died on the spot while Shashi sustained injuries and was shifted to hospital.

A case is registered against the driver of the DCM for rash and negligent driving,” said Kukatpally police.