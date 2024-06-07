IMD issues yellow alert to Hyderabad on Friday; heavy rains expected

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 June 2024, 02:27 PM

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in the city on Friday.

The forecast indicates potentially intense spells of rain across various city zones, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally.

Denizens can expect a pattern of rainfall beginning from late afternoon and continuing through the evening and night. The heavy rains will be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

For other districts in Telangana, the IMD has issued a yellow alert, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls until June 11.

On Friday, thunderstorms with rain, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana.

The public is advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and plan commutes accordingly.