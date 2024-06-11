High Court directive to civic body on laying of road

The petitioners also pointed out the inaction of the association in not addressing the most serious problem with respect to the internal roads of a gated community. The government pleader contended that they were ready to lay the roads.

Hyderabad: Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court directed Municipal authorities to lay roads and complete other relevant works before the onset of monsoon in a case pertaining to the construction of internal roads in Ramky Pearl Society at Kukatpally.

The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by the residents of Ramky Pearl Society against GHMC and Ramky Pearl Owners Welfare Association challenging the actions of GHMC and Zonal Commissioner, Moosapet, in not conveying the approval of road construction to the said association.

The counsel also highlighted that the association had dug the roads and had issued the demand notice to pay Rs 93 lakh to the association which is not settled yet.

The judge directed the authorities to complete the work expeditiously. He also pointed out that if any incident which occurred in Manikonda recently repeats, criminal action will be taken against both the municipal authorities and the association.

Sale deed Justice NV Shravan Kumar held that a simple act of endorsement of a sale deed being avoided by the Revenue authorities is a violation of his official duties as required by law.

The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Syed Dost Ahmed Khan aggrieved by the actions of the Sub-Registrar, Banjara Hills, for not endorsing and carrying out entry by way of a note on the copy of a registered sale deed.

The petitioners argued that the Sub-Registrar failed to endorse and make necessary entries on a registered sale deed despite a judgment and decree from the XII Senior Civil Judge, City Civil Court, Hyderabad. The matter will be heard today.