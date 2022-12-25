| Hyderabad 20 Heart Patients Take Part In Marathon Organised By Sri Aurobindo Foundation

Hyderabad: 20 heart patients take part in marathon organised by Sri Aurobindo Foundation

Cardiac Rehab Runners include patients who survived heart attack, undergone angioplasty, bypass, minor blocks and other heart conditions include Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM) and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

Hyderabad: Around 20 heart patients participated in a marathon organised by Sri Aurobindo Foundation in University of Hyderabad campus.

These patients have undergone a structured, custom tailored, physician supervised graded exercised program which is three to six months duration. In this program heart strengthens, improves its pumping capacity and improves the quality of life to an extent of running marathons, said Dr Muralidar Babi, Assistant professor, Cardiac Rehab Specialist, ESIC Medical College Hospital Sanathnagar and Founder of NGO Cardiac Rehab Foundation.