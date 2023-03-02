Sushmita Sen reveals she suffered heart attack says, ‘Angioplasty done…stent in place’

Soon after she broke the news on social media, her fans and well-wishers swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and get well-soon messages for the 'Biwi No. 1' actor.

By ANI Published Date - 06:03 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Mumbai: Actor Sushmita Sen (47), on Thursday, revealed that the actor recently suffered a heart attack.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a picture with her father and wrote, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post!. This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

The actor’s health condition is currently fine. Soon after she broke the news on social media, her fans and well-wishers swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and get well-soon messages for the ‘Biwi No. 1’ actor. “OMG! Take care of yourself! Good to know that you are doing well now! Much love to you always,” a fan wrote.

Another user wrote, “Glad to know you’re doing better, wishing you a very speedy recovery, See you super soon mumma..” Actor Sophie Choudry wrote, “Omg… sending you love and light… I know both you and your heart will be stronger than eve.” A fan commented, “Omg what a news, look after yourself. You are an inspiration to millions love and light.”

On the work front, Sushmita is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titled ‘Taali’. And now Sushmita is gearing up for ‘Aarya 3’ along with her, Sikander Kher has also kept the audience engaged with his stellar performance. The first two seasons of the show got impeccable responses from critics and viewers alike, with Sushmita Sen helming the show and Sikandar playing a pivotal lead in the front for which he earned several awards earlier this year.

‘Aarya’ marked Sushmita Sen’s comeback on-screen and her Digital debut.