| Hyderabad 200 Bedded Mother And Child Health Facility At Gandhi Hospital To Be Launched In July

Hyderabad: 200-bedded Mother and Child Health facility at Gandhi Hospital to be launched in July

Developed with a cost of nearly Rs 55 crore, the facility is part of an overall plan to add nearly 600 dedicated super-specialty beds exclusively for MCH in and around Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:13 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

File photo.

Hyderabad: The state-of-the-art Mother and Child Health (MCH) centre at Gandhi Hospital campus with a capacity of 200 beds will be inaugurated in July, Health Minister, T Harish Rao, on Sunday said.

Developed with a cost of nearly Rs 55 crore, the centre is part of an overall plan to add nearly 600 dedicated super-specialty beds exclusively for MCH in and around Hyderabad.

The dedicated beds will be able to address the gap in access to multispecialty care for pregnant woman during the course of their routine Ante-Natal Checks in government hospitals and further bolster efforts to reduce the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR).

Plans have been drawn to add 600 exclusive hospitals beds for pregnant women including nearly 200 beds each at NIMS, Gandhi and another upcoming facility at Alwal.

“As a result of focused attention to provide quality healthcare services to pregnant women, last month, government hospitals conducted 70 per cent of the deliveries, which is quite an achievement,” Harish Rao said at the inauguration of ‘Little Stars and She-Women and Children Hospital’ at Banjara Hills.

He said the KCR Nutritional Kits to improve anaemic status of pregnant women in Telangana will be extended in all the 33 districts from June 14.

Film Director S.S. Rajamouli and Director, Little Stars & She Women and Children Hospital, Dr. Satish Ghanta, also participated.