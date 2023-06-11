Hyderabad: Harish Rao, Rajamouli inaugurate ‘Little Stars & She’ Hospital

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:30 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Hyderabad: Minister of Health, Medical & Family Welfare T. Harish Rao and renowned Indian Film Director S S Rajamouli inaugurated Little Stars & She – Women and Children Hospital in Banjara Hills on Sunday.

With over 15 years of experience in the medical field and the intent to bring exceptional medical care, Little Stars which is now rebranded as ‘Little Stars & She’ has launched obstetrics and gynecological services with added super specialties in pediatrics.

The hospital also moved to a new premise-a 130-bed capacity at Hyderabad’s most prominent location, Banjara Hills.

Speaking during the inauguration of the hospital, Dr. Satish Ghanta, Director, Little Stars & She Women and Children Hospital said, “We want to thank our Health Minister Harish Rao garu and Director S S Rajamouli garu for inaugurating our new facility. More than a hospital, Little Stars & She is a place of medical expertise, compassion, and support”.

To make the finest clinical care accessible in remote locations and to those who cannot afford it, the hospital has set up a Command Centre for Telemedicine. This service would be subsidised and even free of cost for the marginalised.