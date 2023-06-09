CM KCR ensured govt health sector is properly funded: Harish Rao

Chief Minister KCR has ensured that the government health sector is properly funded, Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Friday said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: To ensure people from financially weaker sections do not end-up incurring out-of-pocket expenditure to avail healthcare services in private hospitals, which eventually pushes families into poverty, Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao has ensured that the government health sector is properly funded, Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Friday said.

Keeping in mind that poor families can’t afford to avail expensive treatment at private hospitals, the Chief Minister allocated Rs 12,364 crore to government health sector in the annual budget.

As a result of dedicated budget, flagship healthcare initiatives, upgradation of medical infrastructure, recruitment of healthcare workers, construction of new medical colleges and superspecialty hospitals were taken-up in Telangana, Harish Rao, while reviewing the functioning of hospitals under TVVP (Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad), said.

Apart from focusing on ensuring quality healthcare services are extended to patients, Harish Rao urged health care workers at TVVP hospitals to be humane and respectful towards patients and their relatives. “Since statehood, Telangana has done well and achieved a lot in the health care sector. There is a definite need to maintain the same momentum and keep delivering quality healthcare facilities in government hospitals,” he said.

Senior health officials including Secretary, Health, A M Rizvi, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Shweta Mohanty and others were present.